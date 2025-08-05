NA unanimously rejects India’s illegal Kashmir move on Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning India’s controversial actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), marking Youm-e-Istehsal.

The resolution, presented by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Senator Amir Muqam, rejects India’s unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, which had granted special status to the region.

“The Indian actions are a blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law,” the resolution stated, passing without any opposition in the House. Lawmakers also paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for their right to self-determination.

The resolution also strongly condemned the use of force, unlawful detentions, and suppression of Kashmiri voices, urging the immediate release of all political prisoners in IIOJK. “The House strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate release of all political prisoners,” it read.

Senator Amir Muqam, speaking on the floor, condemned India’s continued military presence and oppressive actions in Kashmir, accusing the Indian government of attempting demographic engineering by altering the region’s Muslim-majority status.

“India has martyred thousands of Kashmiri youth, turned children into orphans, and women into widows. Despite all this, the passion for Pakistan remains alive in the hearts of Kashmiris,” he said.

The minister further emphasized that India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status not only violates UNSC resolutions but also breaches fundamental moral and democratic principles.

He urged the international community to take urgent action to address the grave human rights situation in the region, and to pressure India to allow independent observers and human rights organizations into IIOJK.

The resolution calls for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as outlined in UNSC resolutions. Pakistan has been observing Youm-e-Istehsal every year since 2019 to remind the world of the ongoing military siege and unlawful actions by India in Kashmir.