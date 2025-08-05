NA signals membership termination for PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akram

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq indicated on Tuesday that the membership of PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akram could be terminated due to his prolonged absence from the House.

The speaker pointed out that Akram had not attended the assembly for the last 40 days and had not submitted a leave application.

Addressing the issue during the session, Sadiq stated, “As the Speaker, I am obligated to bring this matter to the notice of the House. If he continues to be absent without notice, his seat will be declared vacant under Article 64 of the Constitution.”

The matter was raised earlier in the session when PML-N MNA Nosheen Iftikhar moved a motion proposing the termination of Akram’s membership. She stated that his absence for 40 consecutive days warranted action under the constitutional provision.

The speaker’s remarks underline the growing concern about Akram’s continued absence and the potential legal consequences outlined in the Constitution regarding parliamentary attendance.