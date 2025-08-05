Murree becomes epicenter of dengue outbreak

RAWALPINDI: Dengue prevention and control efforts in Rawalpindi have been heightened, with a particular focus on Union Council Ghail in Murree, which has been identified as the epicenter of the recent outbreak. Authorities confirmed 14 dengue cases in Murree, out of a total of 34 cases reported across the district, including 20 in Rawalpindi.

District Health Authority (DHA) CEO Ehsan Ghani confirmed the figures on Monday and emphasized the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the virus. As of August 4, 4,076 patients had been screened at Rawalpindi hospitals, resulting in 3,819 suspected cases, 2 probable cases, and 34 confirmed cases. Currently, 8 patients are receiving treatment, with no dengue-related deaths reported this year.

To manage the situation in Murree, the DHA has set up control rooms at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and Basic Health Units in Charhaan, Ban, and Danda, focusing on the Ghail area. In addition, staff from the Clean Punjab programme and the education department have been mobilized to implement a comprehensive work plan targeting remote hilly areas.

Enhanced surveillance efforts have been carried out, including indoor and outdoor inspections, with local influencers engaging the community to promote awareness and participation in prevention efforts. The THQ Hospital Murree and Samli Sanatorium have been designated as primary referral points, with private hospitals and CMH integrated for timely treatment and monitoring.

Since the beginning of the year, vector surveillance has covered 4,113,932 houses, identifying over 46,000 sites with dengue larvae. All 56,162 detected larvae sites have been eliminated following standard protocols. To enforce compliance, the DHA has filed 1,747 FIRs, sealed 1,090 premises, issued 3,279 challans, and imposed fines totaling Rs3,161,500.