Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig stuns at Colombiamoda 2025 with runway debut

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, crowned Miss Universe 2024, took the fashion world by storm with her dazzling debut at Colombiamoda 2025 in Medellín, Colombia. At just 21, the Danish beauty made history by becoming the first-ever Miss Universe from Denmark, a remarkable achievement in a pageant that has seen winners from all over the globe. Now, she’s bringing her title to Latin America.

Victoria arrived in Medellín on July 29 as a special guest for the highly anticipated fashion event, Colombiamoda 2025, one of the most prestigious fashion weeks in Colombia and a cultural staple of Latin America. Her first appearance at the event was nothing short of spectacular, as she opened the Lugó Lugó runway show. The collection, “Abelardo y Eloísa,” blends high fashion with cutting-edge technology, capturing the attention of the global fashion scene. Victoria shared her excitement on Instagram, saying, “ColombiaModa you were fun.”

Held on July 30 at the Hotel Dann Carlton, where Victoria stayed during her debut, the show showcased a seamless mix of tech-inspired fashion and traditional artisan pieces. Colombiamoda 2025 was more expansive than ever before, featuring over 25 runway shows, 60 venues across Medellín, and 600 brands from 14 Colombian regions, alongside 100+ official events, making it a true celebration of fashion, culture, and business.

Since her Miss Universe victory, Victoria has embraced her platform with grace and passion. Beyond being a beauty queen, she is an advocate for mental health and gender equality, using her voice to make a meaningful impact. Her appearance at Colombiamoda 2025 marks her first official trip to South America and highlights the evolving role of Miss Universe as a symbol of both fashion and activism.

Her presence also underscores the growing convergence between the worlds of pageantry and fashion, with both industries coming together to tell larger, more inclusive stories and amplify diverse voices. One fan commented on her Instagram, “Miss Universe is not just a model… she is there to carry voices… to speak on behalf of others… she is the very representation of the world.”

Medellín, with its vibrant neighborhoods and thriving creative scene, has become one of the most exciting fashion cities in Latin America. Organized by Inexmoda, Colombiamoda is at the heart of this cultural movement, providing a platform for both emerging and established talent to showcase their work to an international audience.