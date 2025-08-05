Michael Douglas breaks silence on Sharon Stone’s shocking claim about first meeting

Michael Douglas has responded to Sharon Stone’s recent recollection of their first meeting at the Cannes Film Festival, expressing surprise at her claims of a heated argument. The actress detailed the incident in an interview with Business Insider, where she described how an exchange between the two led to a confrontation that resulted in them stepping outside to “settle their differences.”

Stone claimed that during a conversation at the Cannes event, Michael made a remark about someone and their children, which she felt strongly about. According to Stone, when she spoke up, Michael responded harshly, saying, “What the [expletive] do you know?” This exchange allegedly triggered a confrontation, with Stone challenging Michael to step outside to settle the tension. She recalled that after their conversation, they parted ways amicably, despite the intense start to their relationship.

In her interview, Stone also suggested that Michael initially didn’t want her as a co-star in Basic Instinct (1992), which became a massive hit. However, despite the initial tension, Stone emphasized that they developed a strong friendship over the years and that she greatly admires Michael.

Michael’s representative issued a statement to People, expressing his surprise at Stone’s version of events, stating that he “doesn’t remember any argument in that timeframe.” According to Michael’s team, the actor’s first memory of meeting Sharon was when he saw her screen test for Basic Instinct. The statement clarified that Michael’s decision to cast Sharon was made immediately after watching her test, as he knew she was perfect for the role.

The rep added that while Michael did meet Sharon during the Cannes Film Festival, it occurred later, when they were promoting the film in 1992. By the time they filmed Basic Instinct, Michael and Sharon had become friends.

The film, which went on to become a cultural landmark, featured Sharon as a seductive writer suspected of murdering a rock star, while Michael played the investigating detective. Despite the film’s success, the 2006 sequel was poorly received. A reboot is reportedly in development, with Joe Eszterhas returning to write the script. However, it remains unclear whether Sharon or Michael will reprise their iconic roles.