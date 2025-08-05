Marriage as crime

Shaital and Zrak had married for love about a year-and-a-half ago, fleeing the chains of tribal customs. On Eidul Azha this year, their families called, pretending forgiveness, but it was a trap. In Mastung’s Dagari area near Quetta, Shaital’s own brother, with over 15 men, brutally murdered the couple in the name of honour.

In the video of the cold-blooded killing that went viral on social media recently, Shaital’s last words to her brother can be heard clearly; “Just shoot me, do not do anything else”. Tears roll down one’s eyes hearing these words of a brave girl who knew her fate in a tribal society.

One of the main reasons why women’s marriage by choice is seen as a threat in such a culture is the fear of losing out on inheritance. While male ego and tribal pride are generally condemned for such heinous acts, like killing, the element of property often gets ignored.

It is critical to acknowledge the significance of the main element behind the so-called honour killings. Daughters and sisters also have a legal and rightful share in the family’s property, but men in most tribal families fear having to share the inheritance, and, as such, do not allow women to marry of their own choice.

This is not culture, this is plain cruelty. There was a time girls were buried alive. Now they are shot for marrying by choice. We share messages. We post hashtags. But where is justice? Why are these killers never hanged in public? Until action replaces silence, women will continue to die.

HANI WAHID BALOCH

KARACHI