Kate Middleton and Prince William prioritize kids’ emotional health amid Royal feud with Harry

By Abidoon Nadeem

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a significant decision aimed at prioritizing the mental health of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly taking a more inclusive approach by treating all three of their children equally, striving to avoid the long-standing royal dilemma of the “spare,” according to royal expert Richard Palmer.

Photo: Getty Images

Palmer explained in The i that, unlike previous royal generations, the Waleses are committed to providing their children with “emotional security” over rigid royal duties. He wrote, “In a Royal Family traditionally focused on creating an heir to the throne, and then a spare just in case, the Waleses want their children to have emotional security instead of giving special treatment to the chosen one.”

Kate Middleton with her children in controversial doctored Mother’s Day picture – Photo: Kensington Palace

Additionally, royal expert Ingrid Seward noted that Prince William and Kate are open to the possibility of Charlotte and Louis either taking on royal roles or pursuing private careers. Seward pointed out, “It’s not like it was in Charles’s youth; nowadays, children make their own decisions. It’s just so different from when even William was brought up.” She emphasized how children today have far more options than they did even just 15 years ago.

This shift in approach signifies a broader change within the royal family, as the Waleses strive to create an environment where their children can make choices based on their personal desires rather than royal expectations.

