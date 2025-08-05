Imran Khan raised the flag of true freedom by rejecting all offers: Asad Qaiser

Alleges Nawaz, Shehbaz and Zardari mafia looting the nation through sugar scandal and fake mandate

Terms ongoing loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ‘retaliation against the people’ for supporting PTI

Reiterates under no circumstances would they allow a military operation in their province

SWABI: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Tuesday claimed that Imran Khan was offered various incentives during his imprisonment, including relocation to Bani Gala, Nathia Gali, and even the facility to move abroad. However, Imran Khan rejected all such offers, sending a clear message that the issue is not merely of release but of genuine freedom, the PTI stalwart said while addressing a protest demonstration in Swabi on Tuesday.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif did not come into power through public mandate, but rather through Form 4. “Billions were earned through the sugar scandal, and now, once again, a new game of corruption is being played through sugar imports,” Mr Qaiser alleged, saying a formal request has been submitted to the Chief Justice for a “transparent probe into the scam” to “apprise the public of the true facts.”

He maintained that Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari have set new records in corruption, adding that both these parties come to power solely to serve their personal interests.

Terming the ongoing loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as “retaliation against the people,” the PTI leader said that the public of the province is being punished through unfair power outages. Mr Qaiser said that Imran Khan has issued clear directives that no form of military operation will be accepted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He asserted that during their government’s tenure, there were neither bombings nor was the law and order situation compromised, yet today, they are being handed explosives, and their pens are being snatched away.

He reiterated that under no circumstances would they allow a military operation in their province. “This is a war for freedom, and we shall fight it under all circumstances,” he declared.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the judicial verdicts, Asad Qaiser stated that the courts are not independent and that justice is being murdered. He warned that if justice is not served within the country, they would approach the International Court of Justice.

He further announced that the second phase of the protest movement would commence on August 14, with a focus on Sindh. Mr Qaiser concluded by stating that they would unite the entire nation and rid it of the oppressive government.