Denise Richards shows up at ex Aaron Phypers’ home, cops called despite restraining order

Denise Richards was photographed speaking with police officers after unexpectedly showing up at her ex-husband Aaron Phypers’ Calabasas home on Sunday, despite having a restraining order against him. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum reportedly arrived to pick up her dog, which led to a confrontation with Phypers’ family.

According to reports, Richards, 54, was seen banging on the back door before Phypers’ parents let her inside. Allegedly, she began screaming at them to leave the house, even putting her finger in their faces and attempting to strike Phypers’ brother. Richards also reportedly threw mail at him during the heated exchange.

Upon Richards’ arrival, Phypers, 52, reportedly left the property to avoid violating the restraining order. Photographs obtained by TMZ show Phypers’ elderly mother looking visibly shaken, hugging her son in the driveway.

Law enforcement was called to the scene, but no arrests were made, as authorities determined that no crime had occurred. Richards’ attorney, Brett Berman, defended his client, claiming that Richards did not violate the restraining order. Berman explained that she had confirmed Phypers was not at home before entering to retrieve her dogs, after learning that Phypers had allegedly put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or consent.

A source close to Phypers denied Richards’ claims, calling them “absolutely false.” Richards was granted a temporary restraining order last month after Phypers filed for divorce, citing abuse allegations. In her filing, Richards accused Phypers of slapping, choking, and threatening her during their six-year marriage. Phypers, however, denied these allegations, asserting he never physically or emotionally abused Richards.