China to dispatch new batch of UN peacekeepers to South Sudan

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Seventeen Chinese police officers are departing for South Sudan on Wednesday to take part in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions, according to China’s Ministry of Public Security.

The 11th Formed Police Unit will be dispatched to the mission area classified by the UN as one of the world’s most dangerous and challenging due to extreme climate, rampant armed conflicts, gang violence and disease outbreaks like malaria.

This year marks both the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN and the 25th anniversary of Chinese police participation in UN peacekeeping operations, the ministry noted.

The ministry’s International Cooperation Bureau noted that China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is the second largest contributor to the peacekeeping operations.

The rotating dispatch of police forces to South Sudan’s mission area is a concrete manifestation of China implementing the Global Security Initiative and fulfilling its responsibility and commitment as a major country, said the bureau at Tuesday’s departure ceremony.

Family members of the police officers attended the send-off ceremony, bidding farewell to their heroes and heroines.

The overseas tasks for UN peacekeepers may include securing refugee camps, conducting patrols and quelling riots or community violence.

Chinese teams typically serve the 12-month rotations after selection for skills in English, shooting, and crisis management. Many of them operate in volatile regions like South Sudan’s capital city Juba and northwestern town Wau.

Their duties will also include humanitarian assistance, such as delivering aid, distributing food, and evacuating civilians during armed conflicts.

Some special operations lead to weapons seizures, hostage rescues, and anti-crime operations like dismantling drug networks.

Chinese peacekeepers have maintained “zero complaints, zero repatriations” while earning international recognition, including UN Peace Medals for their professionalism in maintaining global stability.

