A fractured friendship

The growing diplomatic chill between the United States and India is no longer a passing phase. It is a sign of shifting global currents — of priorities diverging, interests clashing, and trust eroding.

President Donald Trump’s threat this week to substantially raise tariffs on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, is not merely another erratic twist in U.S. trade policy. It represents something deeper: the breakdown of a relationship that Washington once considered vital to its Indo-Pacific strategy, and that India saw as a key to its own global rise.

In typical Trumpian fashion, the message arrived loud and unfiltered. On his social media platform, the president accused India not only of buying “massive amounts of Russian oil” but of profiteering from the conflict in Ukraine by reselling that oil on the open market. “They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine,” Trump wrote. The implication was clear. India was no longer a responsible partner — it was part of the problem.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs hit back, arguing that New Delhi turned to Russian oil only after Western buyers diverted global supplies in the wake of the Ukraine war. It further pointed out the hypocrisy of American and European criticism, noting that those very countries have continued to trade with Russia in various sectors — including energy and industrial goods — while targeting India for doing the same.

This standoff, while dramatic, is not entirely new. Strains have been visible for some time. From differences over data privacy and digital taxes to divergent views on China and multilateralism, India and the U.S. have frequently found themselves out of sync. But oil has become the flashpoint because it cuts through all diplomatic niceties. It is about national interest, energy security and strategic autonomy — something India has guarded fiercely in recent years.

It is easy to cast this as Trump’s unilateralism versus India’s defiance. But the deeper truth is that the world is changing. The post-Cold War global order, where Washington’s preferences dictated the boundaries of acceptable behavior, is receding. Countries like India are increasingly asserting their right to navigate a multipolar world on their own terms. They want strategic partnerships, not alignments. Cooperation, not compliance.

That recalibration may not sit well with Washington, especially with a president who sees the world in transactional terms. But the longer the U.S. insists on loyalty tests and economic punishments, the more it risks alienating a country it cannot afford to lose — not just as a partner against China, but as a rising power in its own right.

A strong U.S.-India relationship is not built on threats. It is built on mutual respect and an honest reckoning with each other’s interests. That reckoning is long overdue.