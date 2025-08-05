524 ASIs of Lahore Police confirmed, over 800 more to follow suit soon

CCPO Kamyana visits grave of martyred DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen, lays floral wreath and offers fateha for the martyred

LAHORE: Lahore Police have confirmed 524 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in their respective positions, according to a statement released by the spokesperson for Lahore Police on Tuesday.

The spokesman added that over 800 more ASIs, currently serving in various units of Lahore Police are also expected to be confirmed shortly, pending formal approval from the Deputy Inspector General (Administration) Lahore.

The confirmations were made following a meeting of the Promotion Board chaired by DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar. Other attendees included SSP (Discipline) Muhammad Kashif Aslam, SSP (Legal) Ghulam Hussain Chauhan and Assistant Director Muhammad Naveed.

Based on the Promotion Board’s recommendations, orders were issued to confirm 524 ASIs across different divisions of Lahore Police, including Operations, Investigations and Security units.

CCPO VISITS THE GRAVE OF DIG SYED AHMAD MUBEEN ON POLICE MARTYRS’ DAY

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited the grave of martyred DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day. He laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha for the martyred police officer. A smartly turned-out contingent of Lahore Police presented a guard of honor.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the services of Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed are unforgettable for the police department. “He will always remain alive in our hearts,” he added.

Highlighting the sacrifices of the Lahore Police, the CCPO stated that 342 police officers and jawans have laid down their lives in the line of duty. He emphasized the vital role of police in maintaining peace and order in society, noting that the peaceful environment we enjoy is the result of the unparalleled sacrifices of police martyrs.

“We share a strong bond with the families of our martyrs and will never leave them alone,” Kamyana assured.

The ceremony was attended by the family members of Shaheed Ahmad Mubeen, DIG Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir, CTO Lahore Athar Waheed, DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SP Cantt Qazi Ali Raza, and others.