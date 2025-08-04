NATIONAL

TTP’s most-wanted terrorist gunned down in DG Khan shootout

By News Desk

DG KHAN: A high-profile terrorist affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed on Monday during a police encounter in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The shootout occurred on Cement Factory Road, within the jurisdiction of Kala Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the deceased terrorist, identified as Bilal Bashir alias Khosa, was planning to carry out a double murder and other terrorist activities, including police target killings. During a routine patrol, armed assailants opened fire on the police mobile, prompting police to retaliate and shoot down the terrorist.

Bilal Bashir was wanted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in multiple terrorist cases. He was implicated in various acts of terrorism, including murder attempts and snatching incidents.

The police spokesman confirmed that the terrorist’s killing marks a significant blow to the TTP’s operations in the region.

News Desk
