Smoke-emitting vehicles to face fines as Islamabad ramps up air quality campaign

In a continued effort to combat pollution, the Islamabad administration has launched a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, following the closure of brick kilns earlier this year. The initiative offers free vehicle emission testing at three city locations until August 31. After the deadline, vehicles emitting visible smoke will face heavy fines for entering the city.

The goal of the campaign is to improve air quality and encourage eco-friendly practices. Citizens have largely supported the initiative, urging the government to expand the number of testing stations to reduce wait times.

The free testing services are available at Old Parade Ground, F-9 Park, and the Excise Office. Since its launch on July 15, the program has tested a total of 2,778 vehicles, with 2,665 passing the inspection. Vehicles manufactured in 2021 or later are exempt from testing in the first phase.

Both public and private vehicles are tested using international-standard equipment, and those that pass are issued a barcode sticker for their windscreen. From September 1, the free service will be discontinued, and smoke-emitting vehicles will be banned from entering Islamabad, with violators subject to significant fines.

