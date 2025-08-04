NATIONAL

Sanitary worker arrested for attempted sexual assault

By News Desk

DIJKOT: A sanitary worker has been arrested and charged with attempting to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl at Allied Hospital.

According to the police report, Aftab, a resident of Street No. 6, Mohalla Mustafa Abad, filed the complaint. He stated that his wife works at Allied Hospital and had taken their 7-year-old daughter (A) with her to the Burn Unit while on duty.

While the girl was playing in the ward, the hospital’s sanitary supervisor, Falak Sher, allegedly approached her with ill intent and engaged in inappropriate behavior. The girl began crying and screaming, prompting the accused to flee the scene. The Civil Lines police quickly arrested the suspect.

