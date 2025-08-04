Rs300 lounge at station surprises travellers

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has unveiled newly renovated waiting lounges at Lahore Railway Station, providing a premium experience at an affordable price of Rs300. The upgraded facilities include two lounges: a free family lounge and a Commercially Important Person (CIP) lounge, offering passengers comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, tea, and workstations to stay productive.

First-time visitors to the CIP lounge were taken aback by its quality, with some mistaking it for a private office or high-end hotel. “I thought I had walked into someone’s personal suite,” said one passenger. “When I found out it was for train travellers and cost just Rs300, I was in disbelief.”

The lounge features vibrant carpets, reclining chairs, private cabins, and a refreshment area offering branded snacks and beverages at reasonable prices. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially launched the upgraded facility, marking the first major renovation of Lahore Station in over 125 years. This overhaul also includes the installation of electric escalators, alongside notable improvements in cleanliness, ambiance, and overall service.

Travellers like Adeel Zubair and Ikram, en route to Karachi, expressed their surprise at the lounge’s value. “We thought it would cost more than Rs1,000,” they said. “To find out it’s only Rs300, with AC and refreshments, was honestly shocking. We kept asking, ‘Are you sure it’s only Rs300?'”

The lounge’s business-oriented design has particularly attracted corporate travellers, offering digital kiosks and workstations for those waiting. Railway officials stated that the lounge revamp is part of a larger initiative to modernize stations across the country, with updates planned for key stations in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.

Pakistan Railways, which serves over 40 million passengers annually, is working to bring station infrastructure up to global standards, with 11 trains already outsourced to enhance service punctuality while remaining under the ministry’s supervision.