Punjab Police observes Martyrs Day with great devotion and fervor across the province

LAHORE: On the occasion of Police Martyrs Day, a dignified ceremony was held at Alhamra Hall to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar were the chief guests.

The event was attended by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs, and other senior officers. Family members of police martyrs who embraced martyrdom while protecting the country and nation, senior journalist and analyst Salman Ghani, artists Sohail Ahmed Azizi, Iftikhar Thakur, Qaiser Piya, singers Humaira Arshad, Sahir Ali Bagga, and prominent personalities from various walks of life also participated in the ceremony.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while addressing the ceremony, said that Punjab has been made a secure province in the past two and a half years. He further said that Punjab Police made sacrifices on 353 out of 365 days, with only 12 days free from martyrdom. He added that 712 families of martyrs prior to 2017 were provided plots and financial assistance for house construction, and after the Charing Cross incident in 2017, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab started giving houses to the families of martyrs.

IG Punjab further said that the current Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has graciously increased the amount allocated for houses of martyrs’ families, for which they are grateful. He said that despite the martyrdoms in the Kacha area, D.G. Khan, Mianwali, and Rajanpur police, the force’s personnel continue to perform their duties at the same locations.

He said that when a father is martyred, the son bravely joins the police department in his place. IG Punjab said that even if terrorists keep attacking, Punjab Police officers will continue to face them with courage, while selfless service to the public and fearless protection is the commitment of the force.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that a request has been submitted to the Chief Minister Punjab for the enhancement of benefits for the families of police martyrs and brave Ghazis (injured personnel). He appealed for the support of Punjab Police employees whose children are suffering from cerebral palsy, thalassemia, and other complex diseases.

He mentioned that in two and a half years, the target of 30,000 promotions will soon be achieved. In Punjab Police’s development projects, the current government and former caretaker government have increased the budget by Rs. 129 billion.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, expressing his views, said that peace in Punjab is due to the sacrifices of the martyrs, and according to statistics, the law and order situation in Punjab is exemplary. Chief Secretary further said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has always considered the welfare of all government employees extremely important.

He said that two and a half years ago, when he assumed charge as Chief Secretary, IG Dr. Usman Anwar informed him about the pending welfare initiatives for police martyrs. Chief Secretary Punjab said that all the steps taken for the families of police martyrs are credited to former caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and current Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that attending the Police Martyrs Day ceremony is an honor and the Punjab Government will continue to provide full cooperation for the welfare of police martyrs.

During the ceremony, family members and children of police martyrs also expressed their views. Plot allotment files were distributed among families of police martyrs from before 2017. Chief Secretary and IG Punjab distributed modern laptops to 26 children of martyrs who are pursuing IT education.

Renowned singer Humaira Arshad presented patriotic songs on the theme of martyrdom. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also presented souvenirs to the participants of the ceremony.

Police Martyrs Day was observed with great devotion and fervor across Punjab, including the provincial capital, Lahore. Smartly turned-out police contingents in all districts paid homage at memorials and graves of the martyrs, laid floral wreaths at the graves of police martyrs, and offered Fateha. Quran recitation ceremonies were held in mosques for the high ranks of the souls of the martyrs, along with special prayers for the elevation of their ranks.

Later, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the grave of DIG Captain (R) Syed Ahmed Mobeen Shaheed and laid a floral wreath on his grave. IG Punjab offered Fateha for the elevation of the ranks of Shaheed DIG Captain (R) Syed Ahmed Mobeen. On this occasion, AIG Admin & Security Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi and other officers were also present.

IG Punjab also visited the residence of DIG Captain (R) Syed Ahmed Mobeen Shaheed at Qurban Lines and met his mother and other family members. IG Punjab paid tribute to the great sacrifice of DIG Captain (R) Syed Ahmed Mobeen Shaheed.

IG Punjab said that DIG Captain (R) Syed Ahmed Mobeen was an excellent human being and a professional officer. His services to the country, the nation, and Punjab Police will always be remembered.