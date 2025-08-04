Prince Harry reveals details of ‘physical fight’ with Prince Andrew, addresses Meghan rumors

Prince Harry has issued a strong denial regarding claims of a physical altercation with his uncle, Prince Andrew, following an excerpt from the book The Rise and Fall of the House of York. The allegations, published in the Daily Mail, claimed that in 2013, Harry and Andrew clashed over comments made about Meghan Markle, with Harry reportedly emerging victorious in the fight.

In a statement released to HELLO!, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex clarified, “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.” The statement directly counters the claims made by author Andrew Lownie, who suggested that Andrew told Harry he was “bonkers” for not properly vetting Meghan and openly criticized their marriage.

The book also alleged that Andrew accused Meghan of being an “opportunist” and stated that she was “too old” for Harry. Additionally, it claimed Harry confided in his brother William, expressing his disdain for Andrew.

Prince Harry, 40, and Prince Andrew, who is also Harry’s godfather, have had a complex relationship. While Andrew has been a part of Harry’s life since birth, their interactions appear to be strained, especially following Harry’s move to California. They were last seen together at King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023, where they sat on the same row but were separated by several seats.

As the royal family deals with fractured relationships, rumors suggest Harry may return to the UK soon for a family wedding. His cousin, Peter Phillips, has announced his engagement to NHS paediatrician Harriet Sperling. Peter, the eldest son of Princess Anne, is known for maintaining a close relationship with his cousins, despite the tensions within the family.

Another point of contention has been Harry’s alleged fallout with his cousin, Princess Eugenie. According to TV personality Piers Morgan, Harry became furious when he saw Eugenie spending time with him, which reportedly led to a rift between the cousins. Once considered one of Harry’s closest allies, Eugenie has maintained a strong relationship with both Harry and Meghan, even welcoming them into her home in the UK.

Reflecting on their fractured relationships, royal observers have noted that Harry’s distancing from Eugenie, once one of his closest family members, is a sign of the deteriorating bonds within the royal family.