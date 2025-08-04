Police repulse terror attack on Bannu post

BANNU: Police successfully repelled a terrorist attack on their Fateh Khel post on the outskirts of Bannu city, killing three militants in a fierce firefight, during which one officer tragically lost his life, authorities reported on Sunday.

The attack, launched late at night, saw unidentified terrorists strike the police post using both small and heavy weapons. In response, the police engaged in a prolonged exchange of gunfire, neutralizing three attackers and injuring several others.

A police constable, identified as Rooh Niaz Khan, made the ultimate sacrifice during the intense battle, giving his life while defending the post. A search operation has been initiated in the area to capture the remaining terrorists and remove any ongoing threats.

According to police sources, between 40 and 50 terrorists launched the assault, which lasted over an hour. Bloodstains and discarded footwear at the scene indicated that the fleeing militants had carried away their wounded comrades.

Bannu’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi visited the site to commend the bravery of the police force. DIG Khan highlighted the courage of the officers, noting that despite the terrorists blocking roads leading to the post, the police were able to reopen them and continue to fight.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are resolute, standing firm against terrorism,” Khan remarked. “Our officers know how to decisively respond to such cowardly attacks. This will not demoralize us, and the Bannu Police are prepared to make any sacrifice for peace.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) Police Chief, Inspector General (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed, also praised the bravery of the force and honored the martyrdom of Constable Rooh Niaz Khan. “His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.

The funeral prayers for the martyred constable were held at Bannu Police Lines on Sunday morning, attended by senior officers and Khan’s relatives. DPO Kulachi reaffirmed that the Bannu police force was fully capable of confronting and defeating terrorist threats.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to the fallen constable, calling his sacrifice a testament to his courage and commitment.

Recent reports indicate an increase in terrorist activity in K-P and Balochistan, with militant attacks in July rising by 5% compared to June. The report noted 82 attacks nationwide in July, resulting in 101 deaths and 150 injuries, with K-P bearing the brunt of 53 assaults.

In response, security forces have ramped up counter-militancy operations, resulting in the killing of 106 militants and the arrest of 69 suspects last month.