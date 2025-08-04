Police prevent forced marriage of underage girls in Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH: Police in Muzaffargarh successfully intervened to stop the forced marriage of two orphaned girls, arresting four individuals, including the grooms, their father, and the girls’ uncle.

The incident occurred in Patti Naich, a village near Sanawan Police Station in Kot Addu. According to the FIR, the girls, Noor Fatima (15) and Maryam Abbas (16), were being married against their will to Ali (15) and Bilal (14). Upon receiving information about the illegal marriage, the police arrived at the scene and the girls sought refuge with law enforcement.

The police acted swiftly to prevent the unlawful union, bringing the situation to a safe resolution.