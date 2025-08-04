NATIONAL

Police prevent forced marriage of underage girls in Punjab

By News Desk

MUZAFFARGARH: Police in Muzaffargarh successfully intervened to stop the forced marriage of two orphaned girls, arresting four individuals, including the grooms, their father, and the girls’ uncle.

The incident occurred in Patti Naich, a village near Sanawan Police Station in Kot Addu. According to the FIR, the girls, Noor Fatima (15) and Maryam Abbas (16), were being married against their will to Ali (15) and Bilal (14). Upon receiving information about the illegal marriage, the police arrived at the scene and the girls sought refuge with law enforcement.

The police acted swiftly to prevent the unlawful union, bringing the situation to a safe resolution.

Previous article
Pakistan, Iran vow to further elevate ties as Dr Pezeshkian concludes maiden visit
Next article
Rawalpindi grapples with renewed encroachment issues
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sanitary worker arrested for attempted sexual assault

DIJKOT: A sanitary worker has been arrested and charged with attempting to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl at Allied Hospital. According to the police report,...

HWSC fails to restore water and drainage services in Hyderabad

City rain causes flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore

Rawalpindi grapples with renewed encroachment issues

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.