Police foil forced marriage

MUZAFFARGARH: Police in Muzaffargarh successfully thwarted the forced marriage of two underage orphaned girls and arrested four individuals involved in the illegal act. The arrested individuals included both grooms, their father, and the girls’ uncle.

The incident occurred in the village of Patti Naich, near the Sanawan Police Station in the Kot Addu area. The two girls, Noor Fatima (15) and Maryam Abbas (16), were being coerced into marrying Ali (15) and Bilal (14) without their consent. Upon receiving information about the forced marriage, police responded quickly and arrived at the scene, where the girls sought protection.