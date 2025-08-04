NATIONAL

PMD warns of wet, stormy week

By News Desk

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a wet week ahead for the upper and central regions of the country, with weak monsoon currents expected to intensify starting Monday, followed by the strengthening of a westerly wave on Tuesday. The PMD has predicted rain, wind, and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Punjab, and Islamabad until Thursday.

The forecast includes rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in AJK, particularly in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, and other areas. From August 5 to 7, rain-wind/thunderstorms with heavy falls are expected in G-B, covering regions like Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, and Hunza.

Similar weather is predicted for K-P, with rain-wind/thunderstorms and occasional heavy falls expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, and several other districts. The weather conditions will also affect parts of Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and surrounding areas, where scattered heavy falls are anticipated.

The PMD has warned of the risk of flash floods in local nullahs of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, and several other regions, along with the possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sialkot. Additionally, the department cautioned about the increased likelihood of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable glaciated regions of G-B due to the prevailing weather conditions.

While the rest of the country is expected to experience hot and humid weather, northeastern and southern parts of Balochistan will likely see rain-wind/thundershowers on Wednesday.

