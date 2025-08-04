PM leads high-level meeting to expedite flood damages in GB

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday for a one-day visit, where he chaired a high-level meeting to review the damage caused by the recent monsoon rains and floods. The meeting focused on distributing relief funds to those affected by the catastrophic weather events.

GB has been heavily impacted by the monsoon rains since late June, with the situation worsening on July 21 when deadly floods swept through the Babusar area, triggering landslides and destroying infrastructure. As of now, at least 10 people, mostly tourists, have been reported dead, and between 10 to 15 tourists remain missing.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the meeting, referred to the destruction in Diamer and other affected areas as “unfortunate” and expressed his condolences for the victims. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. The Prime Minister highlighted that while Pakistan’s contribution to global emissions is negligible, it is among the top 10 countries suffering the worst consequences of climate change.

Reflecting on the devastating 2022 floods, which killed 1,700 people and caused losses worth $30 billion, PM Shehbaz emphasized the recurring nature of such disasters. “Every year, we witness destruction from climate-induced disasters in varying intensities,” he stated.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of various federal authorities, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and ministries like water, communication, and climate change, for their swift action in relief work. He mentioned that Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik had attended various climate change conferences and secured funding for resilient infrastructure in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also stressed that the NDMA, initially set up for relief and rehabilitation post-disasters, is working round the clock to restore essential services and assist the affected population. He mentioned that the communication secretary spent six days in GB overseeing the restoration of roads damaged by the floods.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz announced plans to visit GB again once the monsoon rains subside to lay the foundation stone for Daanish Schools, a commitment he had made previously. He also assured the local government that other developmental projects would be discussed and initiated during his visit.

The Prime Minister ordered the establishment of an advanced weather alert system for tourist destinations based on seasonal forecasts to prevent future emergencies. He also instructed the NDMA and Climate Change Ministry to set up a forecasting and monitoring center for GB in the coming months.

A key focus of the meeting was the ongoing installation of an early warning system for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), which has been a significant concern in GB due to the region’s glacial activity. PM Shehbaz directed that the GLOF warning system be completed within two months.

The meeting also addressed the issue of the lack of proper planning in resettling populations near water passageways. PM Shehbaz instructed the relevant authorities to act quickly to mitigate the risks posed by future floods.

In response to the severe damage caused by the floods, the government has mobilized substantial resources. Five tent villages were established for rescue operations, and ten helicopters, along with two C-130 aircraft, were deployed to transport stranded individuals to safe locations. Since the floods began, over 600 people have been rescued, and damaged roads have been repaired to restore connectivity.

In a separate briefing, the GB government reported that the flood-related damage in the region is valued at over Rs 20 billion, underscoring the severe impact of the natural disaster.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the Gilgit Airport by GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, and other officials. CM Gulbar appreciated the federal government’s swift action and financial assistance for relief and recovery efforts, especially the allocation of Rs7 billion in emergency funds to address climate-induced disasters.