PLA conducts patrols in S. China Sea, remains on high alert

BEIJING: The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command Navy conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea from August 3 to 4. The Philippines has been rallying an external country to disrupt the situation in the South China Sea by organizing so-called “joint patrols”, which undermine regional peace and stability, Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command said on Monday.

The PLA Southern Theater Command’s forces remain on high alert, resolutely defending national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. Any military activities that disrupt the South China Sea and create hype are all under control, said Tian, according to the WeChat account of PLA Southern Theater Command.

According to Reuters, the Philippine and Indian navies have sailed together for the first time in the South China Sea, officials said on Monday.

Chinese experts described the move by India as “gesture politics”, which is intended to offer fake commitments to the Philippines regarding the South China Sea issue and to peddle Indian weapons, while Manila seeks to further incite tensions in the region.