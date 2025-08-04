PHA enforces smoking ban in parks

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated strict enforcement of a smoking ban in Lahore’s parks, following a provincial directive from the Punjab government to reduce tobacco use in public spaces.

In compliance with the government’s instructions, the PHA is placing “No Smoking” signs at park entrances, exits, and other key areas. Director General Mansoor Ahmad confirmed that violators will be handed over to the police and face legal action under the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002.

“This initiative aims to foster a clean, healthy, and family-friendly environment in our city’s recreational spaces,” said Ahmad. He urged citizens to cooperate with the PHA and adhere to the rules that protect public health.

Under the directive, all parks in Punjab are now smoke-free zones. The notification also prohibits the sale and advertisement of tobacco and nicotine products in these spaces. PHAs across the province have been given 10 days to install “No Smoking” signage and enforce the ban. Offenders face fines of up to Rs1,000 for a first violation, with harsher penalties for repeat offenders. Park officials are authorized to evict violators, and enforcement officers may pursue legal action under Section 12 of the tobacco control ordinance.

The ban covers all forms of tobacco, including emerging nicotine products. Additionally, food stalls and kiosks within park areas are prohibited from selling cigarettes, vapes, or related products.