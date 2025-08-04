NATIONAL

Pakistan wins 2-1 series over West Indies with 13-run victory in final T20I

By Web Desk

Pakistan secured a 2-1 series win over West Indies with a 13-run victory in the third and final T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida. The series, which saw a thrilling conclusion, saw Pakistan triumph in the opener by 14 runs, but West Indies bounced back in the second match, winning by two wickets, setting up a tense decider.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 189 for four. Farhan led the charge with an explosive 74 off 53 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours. Ayub contributed a solid 66 from 49 balls, including two sixes and four fours. Farhan was dismissed in the 17th over, caught by West Indies captain Shai Hope, while Ayub fell in the penultimate over to a catch from Sherfane Rutherford. Other key dismissals included Hasan Nawaz, who managed 15 runs before being caught, and Mohammad Haris, who was run out for just two runs.

In pursuit of 190, West Indies began strong, with 30 runs from the first 10 balls. However, Pakistan’s bowlers soon tightened the noose. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz were instrumental, with Nawaz taking a key wicket, removing Hope for just seven. Ayub took another vital wicket, sending Alick Athanaze back for 60, leaving West Indies with 80 runs to get from the last 42 balls.

Despite a valiant effort by Rutherford, who hit a six to bring up his half-century, West Indies fell short. Rutherford was dismissed for 51, and the hosts couldn’t mount another dramatic final-over fight. Sufiyan Muqeem and Nawaz’s spin efforts kept the pressure mounting, with Pakistan sealing the victory with 16 balls remaining.

Mohammad Nawaz was named Player of the Series for his exceptional spin bowling throughout the T20I series, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s success.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the team on their victory, praising their teamwork and spirit throughout the series. He expressed pride in the team’s performance, especially in the international arena, saying, “Proud of our boys for making the nation proud on international soil.”

The win marked West Indies’ second consecutive T20I series loss, while Pakistan celebrated a well-deserved triumph on foreign soil, further strengthening their credentials in international cricket.

Previous article
Gold rates in Pakistan for today, August 4th, 2025
Next article
Couple killed over ‘honour’ in Rajanpur, woman’s brother arrested
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

17 fugitives arrested through Red Warrants; key suspect nabbed

MIANWALI: A total of 17 fugitives, wanted in serious criminal cases, have been arrested following the issuance of Red Warrants. An additional 128 fugitives...

Cop arrested for allegedly torturing youth

Smoking

PHA enforces smoking ban in parks

Sanitary worker arrested for attempted sexual assault

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.