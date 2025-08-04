Pakistan to send its first astronaut to Chinese space station next year

BEIJING: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal confirmed today in Beijing that Pakistan will send its first astronaut to the Chinese space station in 2026. During a meeting with Chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority and China’s Space Agency Shan Zhongde, Iqbal emphasized ongoing collaboration in nuclear energy and space research as part of Pakistan’s broader national development goals.

Iqbal acknowledged the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in resolving infrastructure and energy challenges in Pakistan. He highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear energy sector, citing the K-2, K-3, and C-5 nuclear power plants as examples of successful collaboration.

Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan’s space program has gained new momentum, Iqbal noted. He pointed to the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, which is advancing space sciences in the country. In collaboration with China, Pakistan recently launched three satellites and has set a target to launch a lunar mission by 2035 through its space agency, SUPARCO.

Iqbal also emphasized Pakistan’s capacity for technological collaboration, particularly in the field of quantum computing. The country has established a Quantum Computing Center to address emerging challenges. He stressed the importance of strengthening research partnerships between the China Atomic Energy Commission (CAEC), SUPARCO, and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for the peaceful use of technology.

Furthermore, Iqbal urged the expansion of opportunities for young Pakistani scientists to pursue higher education in space technology through Chinese exchange programs. These initiatives aim to align science, technology, and engineering sectors with Pakistan’s development objectives.