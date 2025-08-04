Pakistan sends 28th aid shipment to Gaza

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan on Monday dispatched its 28th humanitarian consignment to Gaza, carrying 100 tons of essential food and medical supplies, in a continued show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The aid is part of the foundation’s ongoing relief efforts for the war-affected population in the besieged enclave.

The consignment, arranged in coordination with the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), was flown from Islamabad via a special aircraft to Amman, Jordan, from where it will be transported to Gaza for distribution among displaced families.

The aid dispatch comes at a time when humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNRWA, child malnutrition rates have tripled in the last three months, and the region faces a risk of famine if access is not urgently expanded.

Aid organisations say at least 600 aid trucks are needed per day to meet the Strip’s basic humanitarian needs.

Nearly 1,600 aid trucks have entered Gaza since Israel eased restrictions in late July

Local Palestinian health authorities reported that at least 80 people were killed on Sunday by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian medics, several of the victims were attempting to reach aid distribution points in the central and southern regions of the enclave.

Among the dead was a staff member of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. The organization stated that an Israeli strike hit its headquarters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, sparking a fire on the building’s first floor.