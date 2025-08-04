Pakistan condemns Israeli ministers’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque as ‘shameless actions’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli ministers, calling their actions “shameless actions which are inflaming tensions in Palestine and the wider region.”

The attack occurred early on Sunday when Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, led a large group of illegal Israeli settlers into the mosque compound, accompanied by Israeli police. This act took place during the Jewish commemoration of Tisha B’Av.

According to reports from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, over 1,250 Israeli settlers entered the mosque compound, engaging in provocative actions, including performing Talmudic rituals, dancing, and singing, all while being shielded by the Israeli police.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is one of Islam’s holiest sites, and under an established arrangement, it is administered by a Jordanian religious foundation. While Jews are allowed to visit the site, they are prohibited from praying there.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the incident, emphasizing that the desecration of such a sacred site is an affront to over a billion Muslims worldwide and constitutes a direct violation of international law. He stated that the provocations, including Israel’s reckless calls for annexation, were deliberately escalating tensions, not just within Palestine but across the entire region.

“The shameless actions by Israel are inflaming tensions in Palestine and the wider region, pushing the Middle East closer to further instability and conflict,” Sharif posted on X. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for a ceasefire, an end to Israel’s aggressive actions, and the initiation of a credible peace process that leads to an independent, viable Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with international law and United Nations resolutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a separate statement, condemning the statements made by Israeli officials, particularly their declaration that “the Temple Mount is ours,” calling it a dangerous and deliberate attempt to provoke religious sentiments worldwide.

The statement also criticized Israel’s expansionist policies, which Pakistan believes are designed to destabilize the region and block any meaningful peace efforts.

Pakistan has urged the international community, especially the United Nations, to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to protect the religious sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination. The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the creation of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders.

The situation in Gaza has been dire since October 7, 2023, with Israeli airstrikes killing at least 60,839 Palestinians and injuring nearly 149,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Gaza’s infrastructure has been heavily damaged, with 88% of the region reported as destroyed.

Pakistan has been vocal in its calls for a permanent and unconditional ceasefire and has urged the UN Security Council to take action amid the worsening humanitarian crisis.

On July 29, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar remarked at a high-level conference on the two-state solution that the Israel-Palestine issue is a “test case” for the UN and the world, stressing the urgency of resolving the ongoing conflict.