NAVTTC chairperson honoured with ‘Bint-e-Hawa’ Award for advancing women’s development

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Gulumina Bilal Ahmed has been awarded the prestigious “Bint-e-Hawa Award” for her outstanding contributions to empowering women in Pakistan.

The award, presented by the Bint-e-Hawa Forum, recognizes women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have made exceptional contributions to various fields, including education, social welfare, business, science, and technology.

The award ceremony was held at the Governor’s House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and attended by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who praised Gulumina Bilal for her significant impact on promoting youth education, especially for women, and her relentless efforts toward gender inclusion and empowerment.

Gulumina Bilal, who also served as the founding Executive Director of Individual Land Pakistan and headed the Strong Cities Network South Asia, has been at the forefront of youth skill development, social cohesion, and governance initiatives. Her leadership has played a key role in advocating for women’s rights and improving opportunities for women in the development sector.

In her acceptance speech, Gulumina Bilal expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of women pursuing their dreams. “This award represents not only my efforts but the collective struggles of women working to create change in their communities,” she said.

Governor Kundi further highlighted that Gulumina Bilal’s work has set a benchmark for women’s empowerment in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He commended her dedication to educating and empowering women, paving the way for future generations of women to contribute meaningfully to society.

Gulumina Bilal’s recognition with the Bint-e-Hawa Award underscores her invaluable contributions to women’s development and rights advocacy, and her ongoing commitment to uplifting women in Pakistan.