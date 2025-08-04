Minister Talal Chaudhry calls for political backing to fight terrorism effectively

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Talal Chaudhry, has stated that security forces cannot effectively combat terrorism in Pakistan without the full political support of the government.

Addressing a ceremony on Police Martyrs Day in Islamabad on Monday, Talal emphasized the need for political unity to support the country’s security efforts in the fight against terror.

He warned, “Those who criticize the sacrifices of our martyrs are being given their final warning. This will no longer be tolerated.” Talal also highlighted the resurgence of terrorism in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where security forces continue to face heavy casualties.

Chaudhry expressed concern that over 90,000 lives have already been lost due to terrorism, and if the threat continues to spread, its consequences would be felt globally. He urged for stronger political backing to help security forces win the war against terrorism.

In a positive development, Talal Chaudhry revealed that Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance their cooperation in countering terrorism, following a successful visit by the Iranian president. He noted that joint efforts between the two countries would have a significant impact on curbing terrorist activities, particularly in Balochistan.

The interior minister also mentioned ongoing talks with Afghanistan, stating, “We are brotherly neighbors and have made tremendous sacrifices for peace in Afghanistan. Now, it’s time for Afghanistan to fulfill its responsibility.”

Talal Chaudhry paid tribute to Pakistan’s fallen heroes, stating, “Our martyrs are the crowns on our heads. No compensation can match their sacrifice.” He also acknowledged the crucial role of police personnel in maintaining public order and fighting extremism in mosques, markets, and public spaces.