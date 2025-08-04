Meghan Markle’s staff feared ‘revenge’ and stayed silent on abuse claims, royal expert reveals

Meghan Markle’s former staffers hesitated for years to speak out about the alleged mistreatment they endured under her, fearing the duchess’s capacity for “revenge,” according to Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for The Times from 2008 to 2023. In a recent appearance on the Kinsley Schofield’s Unfiltered podcast, Low discussed why Markle’s ex-employees waited until after they had left the royal family to anonymously share their experiences.

Low, who authored Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, claimed that Markle’s former staff were “very fragile” and remained in a “psychologically delicate state” after their time working for her. They feared potential repercussions from the duchess, which contributed to their decision to stay silent until they felt it was safe to share their stories.

He remarked that if Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were difficult to work with during their royal duties, “they’re difficult to work with now.” Low also speculated that the staffers’ reluctance to speak out earlier was a result of the fear that Meghan might retaliate against them.

However, Markle’s representative responded to the allegations by accusing Low of continuing to peddle “false, offensive, and long-discredited” claims to boost book sales and regain relevance. The spokesperson for Markle slammed what they called “harmful gossip” and emphasized that the duchess has been subject to “unfounded attacks” disguised as journalism. They added that Meghan remains focused on her family and professional work, undeterred by the media noise.

Low’s 2022 book, which included anonymous staff testimonies, detailed claims of verbal abuse, with former employees describing being “broken” by Markle’s alleged screaming tirades. In his recent podcast appearance, Low noted that the absence of legal action following the book’s publication suggests that there may be truth to the claims. He also recalled receiving a “very strong” letter from Markle and Harry’s lawyers before the book’s release, warning him to “watch out.” However, after the book was published, Low claimed he received no further communication from them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who became members of the royal family upon their marriage in 2018, stepped down from their official royal roles in 2020 and relocated to the United States. They now reside in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.