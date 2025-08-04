K-P denies Imran asked Gandapur to resign

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: The office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday denied reports suggesting that PTI patron-in-chief Imran Khan had urged him to resign for failing to restore peace in the province. A spokesperson for the CM reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to Imran Khan, stating, “Whenever Imran Khan desires, Chief Minister Gandapur will step down,” but stressed that there was no confirmation that Imran had issued any such directive.

The clarification came after media reports claimed that Imran had asked Gandapur to resign due to perceived governance failures and deteriorating law and order in the province. The K-P government emphasized that it operates in alignment with Imran Khan’s political vision and leadership, with Gandapur describing his position as “a trust bestowed by Imran.”

Despite holding a leadership role, Gandapur has reportedly been unable to meet with Imran, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail, due to difficulties in enforcing court-ordered visitation rights.

The spokesperson also highlighted recent efforts by the K-P government to address terrorism and restore stability, including the launch of regional tribal jirgas aimed at improving security. The first such jirga, held at the CM’s House in Peshawar, discussed the need for federal support in facilitating talks between K-P representatives, tribal elders, and Afghan authorities to enhance regional peace.