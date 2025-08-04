Intermediate certificates poised for global recognition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani intermediate certificates are set to gain global recognition for university admissions, thanks to a series of reforms introduced by the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC). Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, revealed that the commission is actively working with ECCTIS in the UK to have Pakistani intermediate certificates accepted directly by foreign universities. Efforts are also underway to expand recognition with other countries and foreign boards.

In a significant move, the IBCC has abolished the requirement for sealed envelopes traditionally used for certificate verification. Now, all 29 educational and technical boards in Pakistan have implemented online verification systems. Dr Mallah further confirmed that online verification for religious seminary credentials will begin soon.

The introduction of an online application system for equivalence and attestation has streamlined the certification process, with certificates now being issued with QR-code-based authentication. Dr Mallah highlighted the transformation of the Inter-Boards Committee of Chairman into the IBCC through an Act of Parliament in 2023, setting a new direction for the commission.

The IBCC now oversees the regulation of foreign educational qualifications in Pakistan and has developed a regulatory framework for foreign boards. These boards are being registered through an online portal, with foreign qualifications assessed based on 15 well-defined criteria to ensure that only credible qualifications are recognised for equivalence.

Additionally, digital reforms such as automated verification portals for universities and institutions are now in place, providing real-time updates via SMS and email notifications for every application submitted to the IBCC. A central database for educational records is also under development.

Dr Mallah’s leadership has focused on strengthening the legal standing of the IBCC, resulting in the successful passage of the IBCC Act. This legislation has improved the commission’s credibility and operational performance. Major reforms under his tenure include the introduction of practical assessment models, the standardisation of evaluation across boards, and the implementation of a new grading system aimed at reflecting true student performance.

Further reforms include renaming the “supplementary exam” to the “second annual examination,” offering students two opportunities a year to improve their results. Other proposals include enhanced re-evaluation options, the creation of standardised academic calendars, and teacher training programmes to improve assessment standards across all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education.