HWSC fails to restore water and drainage services in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has been unable to restore the city’s water supply and drainage system, causing significant inconvenience for residents. While many areas are facing severe water shortages, others are receiving foul-smelling, contaminated water. The situation is worsened by sewage water flooding the streets and roads, making life difficult for citizens.

Despite abundant floodwater in the Indus River and enough water at the Kotri Barrage, areas along the Indus River, such as Latifabad, HDA Kohisar Housing Society, and Iqbal Colony, are suffering from water shortages. These artificial shortages have left residents dependent on the water tanker mafia for supply. In some parts of the city, old and damaged pipelines are still unrepaired, leading to the supply of contaminated water. Videos of dirty water coming from taps in Liaquat Colony have been circulating on social media, yet the HWSC has shown no concern.

Residents of Ganjo Takkar and the Site Area have written to the Sindh Chief Secretary, complaining about a modern filtration plant constructed in 2007, which has remained non-functional for years, leaving locals without a proper water supply. They have requested that action be taken against both HWSC officials and the water tanker mafia to restore regular water services.

Meanwhile, the city is also facing a sewage crisis. Sewage water has flooded roads in Latifabad Unit No 12 and other areas, as stormwater and sewage drains remain clogged. In addition, the HWSC has once again stopped supplying diesel to generators at pumping stations, causing a halt in operations during power outages and resulting in rapid sewage accumulation. On Friday, near Khuda Hafiz Chowk, the sewage accumulated on all sides due to the inactive pumping station, forcing locals to divert the water using gravel and soil.

The CEO of HWSC has not been present at the office, and the board members who hastily appointed several high-ranking officials remain silent. The lack of response from both the local government and political leaders has left citizens struggling with these ongoing issues.