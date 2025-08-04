NATIONAL

Hajj application process kicks off today

By News Desk

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially opened the process for the submission of Hajj dues and applications, starting Monday, August 4. Prospective pilgrims are advised to prepare for the submission of the first installment of Hajj dues, which amounts to Rs500,000. Those who make their payment early will secure their spot for Hajj.

Priority will be given to registered applicants, though unregistered individuals will also have an opportunity to submit applications and secure a seat starting next week. The Hajj package for 2026 is expected to range from Rs1,150,000 to Rs1,250,000. Notably, the restrictions on repeat Hajj and the upper age limit have been lifted, though children born after March 1, 2014, will not be eligible to apply.

Applications and the first installment can be submitted through designated banks and the online portal. Registered individuals can submit their payments from August 4 to August 9 on a first-come, first-served basis. If all slots are filled by the deadline, unregistered applicants will not be accommodated. However, should any seats remain unfilled after August 9, new applicants may submit their applications from August 11 to August 16.

