Govt finalizes sugar import plan to stabilize domestic prices

First shipment of imported sugar expected to arrive in Pakistan in early September 2025: Officials

ISLAMABAD: The government has finalized its plan to import 200,000 tons of sugar in an effort to stabilize domestic prices and provide relief to consumers, according to state media on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), the final order has been placed, with the import process now in its final stages.

According to the MNFS&R officials, the first shipment of imported sugar is expected to arrive in Pakistan in early September 2025.

The main goal of this initiative is to ensure a consistent supply of sugar in the local market and to help keep prices stable for the public.

A government-formed committee successfully negotiated a discount on the purchase in the international market, which is expected to help manage costs.

The arrival of the imported sugar is anticipated to create a better balance in the local market, directly benefiting consumers by preventing price hikes.

53,000 MT sugar released by mills

The Sargodha administration said that a total of 53,000 metric tons of sugar was released collectively by four sugar mills in the district to ensure the availability of sugar, stabilize prices, and provide relief to the public.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Sunday that on the special direction of Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, a huge quantity of sugar supply was carried out from local sugar mills to maintain ample supply in the market and prevent any artificial shortage or price hike.

He said that Noon Sugar Mills released 19,000 MT, Unicol Sugar Mills 12,000 MT, SW Sugar Mills 12,000 MT, while Al-Arabia Sugar Mills released 10,000 MT.

All mills reportedly have adequate stock and are maintaining daily supplies, he added.

He confirmed that sugar was being supplied at an ex-mill price of Rs165 per kg, while in the retail market, it was available at Rs173 per kg across Sargodha and surrounding areas.

The DC urged the citizens not to heed rumors or panic, as the availability of sugar had been ensured. He advised the people to purchase according to need and refrain from hoarding, so that everyone could access sugar at government-fixed rates.

To further tighten monitoring, the Deputy Commissioner directed price control magistrates to remain active in the field. On Sunday, action was taken on 13 complaints regarding overcharging. Legal proceedings were initiated against 12 retailers and one wholesaler.