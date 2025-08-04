Gilani marks August 5 as a “dark day” for Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday referred to August 5 as one of the darkest days in modern history, marking the anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in 2019.

In his message, Gilani condemned India’s unilateral and unconstitutional move to strip the Kashmiri people of their rights and convert the entire region into what he described as an “open-air prison.”

He added that the Indian government imposed one of the longest lockdowns in modern history, confining millions of Kashmiris to their homes and subjecting them to brutal restrictions and oppression. “Whether elderly or young, women or children, no one was spared from the state-sponsored tyranny,” he stated.

Gilani noted that countless people were arbitrarily detained, and the entire valley was subjected to an absolute siege, which, he emphasized, is one of the most cruel actions in contemporary human history.

The Chairman further pointed out that India’s actions in IIOJK sparked widespread international concern, with numerous global organizations and human rights bodies questioning India’s human rights record in the region.

He cautioned that India’s oppressive policies in Kashmir have not only violated fundamental human rights but also jeopardized regional peace and stability, significantly hindering progress and prosperity in South Asia.

Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing stance on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing Pakistan’s consistent advocacy for a peaceful and just resolution of the dispute, in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He concluded by stating that India’s expansionist ambitions will never succeed, highlighting that six years have passed, but the Kashmiri people remain resolute in their struggle for self-determination. “The past six years are written with the blood of innocent Kashmiris who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their freedom,” Gilani added.