Flood death toll rises to 299

By News Desk

Flash floods and heavy rains have caused widespread devastation in Pakistan since June 26, leading to a death toll of 299, including 140 children, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The floods have also left 715 people injured, including 239 children.

In addition to the human toll, the floods have caused significant damage to property, destroying 1,676 houses and killing 428 livestock. The NDMA has conducted 223 rescue operations, evacuating 2,880 people from flood-affected areas.

The NDMA has also distributed 13,466 relief items to the affected families. These include 1,999 tents, 61 ration bags, 350 life jackets, 1,122 hygiene kits, and 146 de-watering pumps.

