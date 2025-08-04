Field Marshal Munir’s rise signals shift in US policy towards India and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is seeing a notable shift in Pakistan’s geopolitical role, marked by growing cooperation with the United States and a change in Washington’s stance on India.

Despite Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges and insurgent violence, Munir’s leadership has led to increased engagement with the US, underscored by a private meeting with President Donald Trump on June 18.

This came shortly after a brief conflict between Pakistan and India, and further attention came with Trump imposing a 25% tariff on India while securing a new trade agreement with Pakistan.

This change is seen as part of a broader realignment in US foreign policy towards the South Asian region, with a focus on fostering stronger ties with Pakistan.

According to recent analysis, this shift signals a strategic change that impacts not just Pakistan and India, but also the larger dynamics involving China and the Middle East. Relations between Pakistan and the US deteriorated after the 2011 incident where US forces killed Osama bin Laden in his Pakistani hideout, but recent developments indicate a revived focus on mutual cooperation.

Field Marshal Munir’s leadership has significantly boosted his standing within Pakistan. Following the conflict with India, Pakistan’s civilian government now holds a two-thirds parliamentary majority, which allows it to push constitutional changes, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s political trajectory.

With Munir’s rising popularity, the direction he will take Pakistan’s foreign and domestic policies is becoming a central point of interest for the future of US-Pakistan ties, as well as the broader regional landscape.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan’s military spokesperson, has dismissed rumors that Munir is considering presidential ambitions, calling it “nonsense.”

Chaudhry also clarified that Munir is not driven by ideology but rather by pragmatism, despite his religious background. Munir, educated in a madrassa, is known for his deep knowledge of both Western and Islamic affairs and remains committed to countering extremism in Pakistan.

While being known for his piety, Munir is also focused on Pakistan’s economic revival. He has expressed admiration for Saudi Arabia’s modernization efforts under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His approach contrasts with previous leaders, who favored diplomacy with India, as Munir is more willing to take risks in ensuring Pakistan’s strategic interests.

Some critics even credit Munir for pushing back against foreign pressures that sought to prevent retaliation after India’s air strikes during their conflict.

The US has increasingly turned its attention to Pakistan under Munir’s leadership. There has been interest from Trump’s associates in Pakistan’s potential in the crypto and mining sectors, and the US has praised Munir for taking decisive action against local extremist groups, including Daesh offshoots.

In return, Washington has relaxed its criticisms of Pakistan’s ballistic missile program and resumed some aid initiatives, signaling a shift in policy.

Field Marshal Munir’s stance towards India remains firm, with the objective of bringing India to the negotiating table, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm stance against engaging with Pakistan following terrorist attacks.

In response to India’s threats, Pakistan’s military spokesperson made it clear that any escalation would result in Pakistan striking deeper within India, underscoring that the country is prepared to defend its interests wherever necessary.