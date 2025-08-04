Dar, Rubio continue discussions on trade, peace, and regional security

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments.

The two leaders exchanged views on a broad range of issues, including mutual interests in the bilateral relationship and the ongoing regional and international concerns. Both sides emphasized the need to remain in contact and continue cooperation on key areas of concern.

This call follows a series of high-level engagements between the two countries. In June, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief for a landmark lunch at the White House, during which they discussed the Iran-Israel conflict and other strategic matters. Trump thanked Pakistan for helping to avert a war with India following a four-day military clash in May.

The escalation between India and Pakistan began after a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, 2025, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

India blamed the incident on “terrorists” allegedly backed by Pakistan, which Islamabad denied. In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and targeted Indian military installations. A ceasefire was brokered by President Trump in May, ending the crisis.

The call between Dar and Rubio also comes amid the announcement of a “landmark” trade deal between Pakistan and the United States aimed at reducing tariffs and strengthening economic ties. Additionally, Trump unveiled a partnership to help develop Pakistan’s oil reserves as part of broader trade discussions.

Last month, Dar and Rubio met in person at the State Department to discuss various sectors including trade, investment, agriculture, and technology. Dar emphasized Pakistan’s interest in a stable and expanded relationship with the US and highlighted the country’s potential for attracting American investment.

The leaders also discussed regional security, with Dar praising President Trump’s role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India. Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to counterterrorism efforts and regional peace.