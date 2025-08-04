NATIONAL

Couple killed over ‘honour’ in Rajanpur, woman’s brother arrested

By Web Desk

A man and a woman were shot dead on Sunday in Rajanpur, allegedly by the woman’s brother, one year after they had married against the family’s wishes. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Muhammad Pur Dewan police station in Rajanpur district.

Rajanpur District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad confirmed to a private news outlet that the victims, Saqlain, son of Ghulam Sadiq, and Ayesha Bibi, had married without the consent of Ayesha’s family. On Sunday, the couple was at their home when Ayesha’s brother reportedly stormed in and opened fire, killing both of them on the spot.

The police were quickly alerted, and the suspect was arrested following the attack. Evidence was collected from the crime scene, and the bodies were sent to the hospital for autopsy. The DPO mentioned that initial investigations indicated the double murder was motivated by ‘honour,’ although a case is yet to be formally registered.

In a separate incident, four assailants attacked a man in Kot Mubarak police station’s jurisdiction, severing his nose in a brutal assault. The victim, Jumma Oghani, was overpowered by the attackers, who used a sharp object to inflict the injury. Police sources indicate the attack may be linked to an ongoing litigation between the victim and the assailants. The injured man was rushed to the hospital, and police are conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrators.

Previous article
Pakistan wins 2-1 series over West Indies with 13-run victory in final T20I
Next article
Smoke-emitting vehicles to face fines as Islamabad ramps up air quality campaign
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

17 fugitives arrested through Red Warrants; key suspect nabbed

MIANWALI: A total of 17 fugitives, wanted in serious criminal cases, have been arrested following the issuance of Red Warrants. An additional 128 fugitives...

Cop arrested for allegedly torturing youth

Smoking

PHA enforces smoking ban in parks

Sanitary worker arrested for attempted sexual assault

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.