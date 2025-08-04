Couple killed over ‘honour’ in Rajanpur, woman’s brother arrested

A man and a woman were shot dead on Sunday in Rajanpur, allegedly by the woman’s brother, one year after they had married against the family’s wishes. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Muhammad Pur Dewan police station in Rajanpur district.

Rajanpur District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad confirmed to a private news outlet that the victims, Saqlain, son of Ghulam Sadiq, and Ayesha Bibi, had married without the consent of Ayesha’s family. On Sunday, the couple was at their home when Ayesha’s brother reportedly stormed in and opened fire, killing both of them on the spot.

The police were quickly alerted, and the suspect was arrested following the attack. Evidence was collected from the crime scene, and the bodies were sent to the hospital for autopsy. The DPO mentioned that initial investigations indicated the double murder was motivated by ‘honour,’ although a case is yet to be formally registered.

In a separate incident, four assailants attacked a man in Kot Mubarak police station’s jurisdiction, severing his nose in a brutal assault. The victim, Jumma Oghani, was overpowered by the attackers, who used a sharp object to inflict the injury. Police sources indicate the attack may be linked to an ongoing litigation between the victim and the assailants. The injured man was rushed to the hospital, and police are conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrators.