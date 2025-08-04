Cop martyred, three terrorists killed as police repels attack on Bannu checkpoint

BANNU: A police constable was martyred and three terrorists were killed when the police successfully repelled an attack by 40 to 50 terrorists on Fathakhel police checkpoint in Bannu, the police confirmed on Sunday.

Three other police officials sustained injuries in the attack.

According to police, heavily armed militants launched a fierce attack late last night using advanced weaponry in an attempt to overrun the police checkpoint.

In a statement, Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan said that three terrorists were killed and police constable Rooh Niaz Khan embraced martyrdom when 40 to 50 terrorists attacked the police checkpostin Fateh Khel, Bannu.

Three terrorists were killed, and as many policemen were injured in the exchange of fire, which lasted more than an hour, the statement added.

Soon after receiving information about the attack on the post, RPO Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi, along with the force, left for the site of the incident, Aamir Khan, spokesperson for the Bannu region police, told Dawn.com.

“The terrorists had blocked the roads leading to the post, but the police officials reopened the roads and fought with the terrorists,” RPO Khan said. “Police personnel bravely fought the terrorists, who used heavy weapons.”

He noted that the search operation for the miscreants was still underway.

According to a statement by the Bannu Police Office, funeral prayers for the martyred constable were offered on Sunday morning at Bannu Police Lines. In attendance were his relatives, RPO Khan, DPO Kulachi, and other police officers.

While speaking on the occassion, DPO Kulachi said, “Martyred police officer Rooh Niaz Khan sacrificed his life while fighting against anti-national elements, proving that Bannu Police is steadfast on every front.”

“We will never forget his sacrifice,” he said, adding that the bravery, sense of duty, and sacrifice of the deceased are a beacon of light for everyone else.

DPO Kulachi emphasised that Bannu Police were fully capable of confronting terrorists on every front.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyred constable, saying he attained the highest level of martyrdom by sacrificing his life in line of duty.

“The police bravely fought the Indian-sponsored terrorists who attacked at night,” he said. Naqvi also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Over the past few months, multiple areas of KP—including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur—have seen a series of attacks, particularly targeting police personnel in Bannu in July.

On Thursday, at least six law enforcement personnel were injured in a quadcopter attack on Miryan police station in Bannu amid an ongoing operation against terrorists in the Nurar area, where KP police had foiled a terrorist attack bid earlier in the week.

Earlier in July, three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Bannu, while another died in an encounter with police in Malakand district.