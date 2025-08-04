Cop arrested for allegedly torturing youth

FAISALABAD: A trainee sub-inspector has been arrested and jailed after a video surfaced showing him torturing a young man during an illegal interrogation at the Factory Area Police Station.

According to reports, Ghulam Mustafa, an under-training sub-inspector, detained Mudassir Iqbal, a resident of Dhundra, on suspicion of motorcycle theft. The officer allegedly tied a rope to the suspect’s arms, suspended him from the ceiling, and then beat him with a leather strap. The entire ordeal was filmed by the officer himself, and the video later went viral on social media, showing the youth’s screams as he was subjected to severe abuse.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, Sahibzada Bilal Umar, took immediate notice of the incident and initiated an inquiry led by SP Iqbal Town, Saeed Ahmed. Following the investigation, the officer was found guilty, and a case was registered under Section 155-C of the Police Order 2002. The officer was taken into custody, and it was confirmed that he had shared the video with a friend, which led to its leak and his eventual arrest.

CPO Bilal Umar condemned the officer’s actions, stating, “This is utterly unacceptable behavior. Such officers deserve no leniency and will face full departmental and legal action.”