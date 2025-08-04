City rain inundates low-lying areas

LAHORE: Lahore and surrounding areas were hit by moderate to heavy rain on Sunday, accompanied by strong winds, disrupting daily life and flooding several parts of the city. The rainfall lasted for two and a half hours, leading to water accumulation in low-lying areas, particularly around Shimla Hill, which was heavily submerged.

Key areas such as The Mall Road, Hall Road, Jail Road, Abbot Road, Canal Road, Qurtaba Chowk, Nishtar Town, and Farrukhabad recorded significant rainfall. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported an average of 40.4mm of rain during this period. Paniwala Talab and the airport received the highest rainfall at 89mm, followed by Laxmi Chowk with 72mm, Gulberg 49mm, and Jail Road and Farrukhabad at 45mm. Qurtaba Chowk recorded 43mm of rainfall.

Minor showers were also reported in Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, and other localities. The MET department indicated weak monsoon currents affecting the upper and central parts of the country. Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist, with isolated rain and thundershowers possible in northeast Punjab and Pothohar.

Rain was also recorded in nearby areas such as Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Kasur, and Mandi Bahauddin. Lahore saw a maximum temperature of 34°C.