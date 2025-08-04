City rain causes flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore

LAHORE: A spell of moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, hit Lahore and its surrounding areas on Sunday, causing widespread disruption and flooding in several parts of the city.

Rainfall was observed across various areas, including The Mall Road, Hall Road, Jail Road, Abbot Road, Canal Road, Qurtaba Chowk, Nishtar Town, Farrukhabad, and others. The downpour led to significant water accumulation, especially in low-lying areas like Shimla Hill, which became heavily submerged.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city recorded an average of 40.4mm of rain over a two-and-a-half-hour period. The heaviest rainfall was recorded at Paniwala Talab and the airport, both receiving 89mm. Other areas saw significant rainfall, such as Laxmi Chowk with 72mm, Gulberg 49mm, Jail Road and Farrukhabad 45mm, and Qurtaba Chowk 43mm. Minor showers were also recorded in Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, and other locations.

The MET department reported weak monsoon currents affecting the upper and central parts of the country. While hot and humid conditions are expected to persist, isolated rain and thundershowers may occur in northeast Punjab and Pothohar in the coming days.

Rain was also recorded in nearby regions such as Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Kasur, and Mandi Bahauddin. Lahore recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C.