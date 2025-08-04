NATIONAL

City rain causes flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore

By News Desk
LAHORE, PAKISTAN, JUNE 26: Pakistani citizens drive their vehicles through flooded streets following heavy downpours in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 26, 2023. As severe weather conditions hit the country ahead of the monsoon season, lightning strikes and heavy downpours resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 15 others. Heavy rainfall in Lahore also tripped 150 power feeders. Meanwhile, severe rains are pounding the biggest province of the country, with citizens facing multiple troubles such as power outages and inundated roads. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A spell of moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, hit Lahore and its surrounding areas on Sunday, causing widespread disruption and flooding in several parts of the city.

Rainfall was observed across various areas, including The Mall Road, Hall Road, Jail Road, Abbot Road, Canal Road, Qurtaba Chowk, Nishtar Town, Farrukhabad, and others. The downpour led to significant water accumulation, especially in low-lying areas like Shimla Hill, which became heavily submerged.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city recorded an average of 40.4mm of rain over a two-and-a-half-hour period. The heaviest rainfall was recorded at Paniwala Talab and the airport, both receiving 89mm. Other areas saw significant rainfall, such as Laxmi Chowk with 72mm, Gulberg 49mm, Jail Road and Farrukhabad 45mm, and Qurtaba Chowk 43mm. Minor showers were also recorded in Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, and other locations.

The MET department reported weak monsoon currents affecting the upper and central parts of the country. While hot and humid conditions are expected to persist, isolated rain and thundershowers may occur in northeast Punjab and Pothohar in the coming days.

Rain was also recorded in nearby regions such as Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Kasur, and Mandi Bahauddin. Lahore recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C.

News Desk
News Desk

