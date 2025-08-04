Cases of robberies rise in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: A series of robberies has left several residents of Khanewal deprived of their valuables, including mobile phones, cash, and gold jewellery.

In one incident, two armed robbers on a 125cc motorbike broke into the house of a man named Rab Nawaz in the Thana Chabb Kalan area. They stole 2.5 tolas of gold jewellery, Rs10,000 in cash, and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

In another robbery within the same jurisdiction, three robbers intercepted a man named Akbar near Arain Chowk, stealing his cash, mobile phone, and a red water pump he was carrying for installation at home.

A third robbery occurred in Chak 12, in the jurisdiction of Thana Sadar Chunnon, where two armed men held up a resident named Ehsaan at gunpoint and made off with Rs200,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

In a separate incident, a man named Imtiaz Hassan reported that unidentified thieves had broken into his house near Pul Gujarat and stolen gold jewellery, cash, and a mobile phone.

Police in Khanewal have launched investigations and are working to apprehend the suspects involved in these incidents.