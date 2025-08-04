17 fugitives arrested through Red Warrants; key suspect nabbed

MIANWALI: A total of 17 fugitives, wanted in serious criminal cases, have been arrested following the issuance of Red Warrants. An additional 128 fugitives have been traced abroad and are expected to be repatriated soon.

Dr. Shehzad Asif Khan, the Regional Police Officer (RPO), has led a focused campaign to locate and apprehend fugitives from Sargodha division, particularly those wanted for murder cases under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The crackdown has been supported by the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Interpol, with assistance from Sargodha Division’s Special Operations Cell.

One of the most notable arrests was that of Nawazish Ali Hanjra, also known as Phallu, a proclaimed offender who was arrested in Spain through Interpol. Efforts for his repatriation are currently underway.

RPO Khan emphasized that no criminal, regardless of their distance or cunning, can escape justice. “We are committed to bringing every fugitive back to face the law,” he said.

A key case involved the murder of Muhammad Waris Khan in Khuduzai, Mianwali, in November 2024. Rustam Khan, the accused, allegedly killed Waris Khan due to a long-standing feud and fled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After the victim’s family raised concerns during an open court session, a red warrant was issued. The suspect was eventually tracked down and arrested in a coordinated operation with KPK Police. During the arrest, the police also recovered the murder weapon, a Kalashnikov rifle.

The victim’s family expressed their gratitude for the swift action by the police, publicly thanking the officers and honoring them with turbans and garlands. DPO Mianwali announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the officers involved.

Further repatriations of fugitives traced abroad are expected to continue in the coming weeks.