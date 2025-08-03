NATIONAL

Villages in Jhang flooded as River Chenab bursts its banks again

By News Desk

JHANG: Low-lying areas in Jhang have been flooded for the second time after the River Chenab burst its banks, causing widespread damage. The water level at Trimmu Barrage has been recorded at 80,000 cusecs, contributing to the severe flooding.

Meanwhile, flash flooding is feared in Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, and north-eastern Punjab as the sixth monsoon spell is set to impact the region from tomorrow, August 4. The spell is expected to bring heavy rains through August 7, intensifying after merging with a westerly wave.

According to a spokesman for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the system’s impact could lead to flash flooding in nullahs and streams originating from the major rivers of the province. Additionally, landslides are feared in the mountainous areas of Murree and Galyat.

From August 4 to August 7, rains are expected to affect several districts, including Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhang, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Okara. On August 6, showers are likely to hit Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, and Rajanpur.

In response, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has issued alerts to commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province, warning of urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Sialkot. Flash flooding in nullahs and streams is also anticipated.

The PDMA DG has instructed Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other concerned departments to ensure that all emergency arrangements are in place. He further directed that emergency control room staff remain vigilant.

Kathia has urged the public, especially tourists, to exercise caution, avoid crumbling structures and electricity poles, and refrain from unnecessary travel. He advised against crossing swollen streams and nullahs and urged people to contact the helpline number 1129 in case of emergencies.

