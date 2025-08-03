Red carpet welcome for Iran’s president in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for a two-day state visit to engage in bilateral talks with the country’s leadership. He was warmly received at the Nur Khan airbase by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior ministers and officials, Dr Pezeshkian’s visit is expected to deepen the ties between the two nations. The Iranian president’s first official visit to Pakistan as the head of state was marked by a 21-gun salute and the presentation of bouquets by two children dressed in traditional attire.

During his stay, Dr Pezeshkian is set to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key cabinet members. The visit comes shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to Iran in May 2025, signaling the strong and ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

Dr Pezeshkian’s arrival in Lahore was met with a warm reception by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. The visit included high-level meetings and a tribute at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

In a related development, Iran’s Defence Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasir-Zadeh held talks with Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Islamabad. The bilateral discussions focused on mutual interests, including regional security, counter-terrorism efforts, and opportunities to enhance defence cooperation.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and advancing peace and stability in the region. Pakistan’s Defence Minister praised Iran’s commitment to ongoing engagement, while the Iranian Defence Minister reiterated his country’s desire to build stronger defence ties with Pakistan, based on mutual respect and trust.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism for the future of their defence relationship, committing to continued collaboration for the prosperity and security of the region.